Monday evening, Tomah Officers received information that David Milton Hintz was at an address in the City of Tomah. Attempts were made to have contact with someone at this address, but they were unsuccessful. Officers continued surveillance for hours and were able to develop information that supported applying for a search warrant. A search warrant was applied for and obtained.

Earlier this morning, The Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit began serving the warrant and located several people at the residence. Information was gathered that indicated David Milton Hintz was likely inside the residence. Efforts were made to communicate with David Milton Hintz, but he refused to cooperate. The structure was systematically cleared, and David Milton Hintz was located hiding in a crawl space. David Milton Hintz was not cooperative but was eventually taken into custody.