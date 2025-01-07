Tomah Man Connected to Thanksgiving Attempted Homicide Placed in Custody
Monday evening, Tomah Officers received information that David Milton Hintz was at an address in the City of Tomah. Attempts were made to have contact with someone at this address, but they were unsuccessful. Officers continued surveillance for hours and were able to develop information that supported applying for a search warrant. A search warrant was applied for and obtained.
Earlier this morning, The Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit began serving the warrant and located several people at the residence. Information was gathered that indicated David Milton Hintz was likely inside the residence. Efforts were made to communicate with David Milton Hintz, but he refused to cooperate. The structure was systematically cleared, and David Milton Hintz was located hiding in a crawl space. David Milton Hintz was not cooperative but was eventually taken into custody.
We recognize these operations impact our community in many ways. We worked tirelessly and as efficiently as possible to resolve this matter without lengthy interruptions. Your support and cooperation allowed these law enforcement professionals to safely work and effectively take a dangerous person into custody.
Assisting the Tomah Police Department:
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office – 911 Communications Division, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office- Wisconsin, Monroe County Emergency Management, Larkin’s GMC Towing, and the Tomah Area School District.
Comments are closed.