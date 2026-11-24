Tomah Man Arrested for 6th Offense OWI
Location: I-94 EASTBOUND MILE MARKER 133
County: MONROE
Date and Time: November 21, 2026 at 4:05 PM
Russell Backstrom, 64 years of age, from Tomah, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State
Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
While on routine patrol, a Wisconsin State Trooper conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation and
observed possible signs of impairment. An investigation was conducted and the driver was
subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated.
“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,
Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is
presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2026 at 4:16 PM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
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