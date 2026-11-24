Location: I-94 EASTBOUND MILE MARKER 133

County: MONROE

Date and Time: November 21, 2026 at 4:05 PM

Russell Backstrom, 64 years of age, from Tomah, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State

Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

While on routine patrol, a Wisconsin State Trooper conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation and

observed possible signs of impairment. An investigation was conducted and the driver was

subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,

Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is

presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”