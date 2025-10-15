Tomah Health has scheduled a childbirth education class for expecting parents Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. The hospital-recommended course focuses on planning for the birth experience with information on labor, birth, massage, relaxation, and coping techniques. Pre-Birth planning and a Women’s Health Dept. tour are included in the event.

New moms interested in breastfeeding their newborn can learn more about it during a class hosted by Tomah Health Nov. 12 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. This class is designed to prepare moms for the breastfeeding experience such as the advantages of breastfeeding and the partner’s role in breastfeeding.

All classes are free, and class size is limited. Registration is required by calling 608-377-8688. The complete list of childbirth education classes is located at www.tomahhealth.org/services/womens-health.