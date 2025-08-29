At approximately 2:33 a.m. on August 29, 2025, the Tomah Fire Department was dispatched to 321 Butts Avenue, the Windy Ridge Care Facility, for a report of a fire in the cafeteria area.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that an activated sprinkler head had already suppressed the fire. Crews confirmed the fire was fully extinguished and conducted an investigation into the cause. The fire was determined to have originated in a trash can, and the cause is believed to be the careless use of smoking materials.

Thanks to the quick actions of staff members, residents were safely evacuated from the immediate area, and no injuries were reported. After the situation was under control, all residents were allowed to return to the building.

Assisting at the scene were the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and the Tomah Police Department.

The Tomah Fire Department commends the facility staff for their swift response and the effectiveness of the building’s fire sprinkler system in preventing further damage.