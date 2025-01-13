

The suspect in a Juneau County triple homicide has been found. According to the Juneau Couty Sheriff’s Office

47-year-old Virgil Thew was apprehended Thursday in Elroy, about 13 miles from the crime scene in New Lisbon.

Thew is the suspect in the deaths of 33-year-old Elizabeth Kolba, and two girls aged 12 and 13. The bodies were discovered December 30th in a New Lisbon home after one of the girls was reported missing. Bonds bail was set at $5 dollars.