A Tomah man is in custody after breaking into a storage facility in the evening of Saturday night.

On 12/20/2025 at approximately 11:22 AM, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a theft complaint at 22475 STH 21 (VB Storage), Tomah, WI. The victim reported their camper along with others, had been broken into recently.

At 8:15 PM on 12/20/2025, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a suspect at VB Storage actively stealing things. The suspect had cut a hole in the fence to gain access to the property. Deputies arrived to investigate and K9 Rebel and his handler located the suspect near a vehicle where he had cut off a catalytic converter. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Mark A. Sayre Jr. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Mark was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail for the following charges.

Criminal Damage to Property, Theft-Movable Property <=$2500, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, and a Juneau County Warrant. Further charges may be issued as the investigation is ongoing.

Sayre is expected to appear in Monroe County Circuit Court on December 22th, 2025 at 1 p.m. for a bond hearing. Bond Hearings can be viewed online by following the link on the Monroe County Clerk of Courts Website at

https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/departments/clerk-of-courts/

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.