SPARTA MAN TO SERVE 36 YEARS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ATTACKS
Monroe County District Attorney (DA) Kevin Croninger announced today
that Andrew Nauman, age 41, was sentenced to 36 years in prison last week. After he is
released from prison, he will serve an additional 22 years on extended supervision.
Nauman was convicted in June of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly
endangering safety, and two counts of strangulation. The sentence and convictions relate
to two domestic-violence-related attacks on two different victims, one occurring in June
2024 and the other in October 2024. The sentence was imposed by Judge Todd Bjerke,
a reserve judge currently assigned to Branch I in Monroe County Circuit Court.
At sentencing, the prosecutors recommended a total term of 70 years, bifurcated as 40
years of initial confinement and 30 years of extended supervision. In doing so, the
prosecutors asked the judge to disregard the sentencing recommendation made by the
Department of Corrections which initially recommended confining Nauman for 16 years.
The prosecutors argued Nauman’s history of violence and the extreme nature of his
violence warranted a longer sentence. Judge Bjerke agreed, concluding a lesser
sentence would diminish the severity of Nauman’s actions which inflicted devastating,
enduring consequences for the two victims and their loved ones.
The prosecution of the cases was handled by District Attorney Kevin Croninger and Chief
Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles with support and assistance from the staff of the
Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Croninger stated, “Nauman’s choices have
caused irreparable harm to the victims and their families. While that harm cannot be
undone, we hope that this sentence will, on some level, provide a measure of justice and
accountability.”
The investigations into these matters was led by Detective Lieutenant Jose Tovar and
Detective Ty Brey of the Sparta Police Department with support from other personnel at
the Department. Croninger praised their work, “We are grateful to the Sparta Police
Department for its hard work and thorough investigations which brought these cases to a
successful resolution.”
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on September 24, 2026 at 9:16 AM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.