Monroe County District Attorney (DA) Kevin Croninger announced today

that Andrew Nauman, age 41, was sentenced to 36 years in prison last week. After he is

released from prison, he will serve an additional 22 years on extended supervision.

Nauman was convicted in June of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly

endangering safety, and two counts of strangulation. The sentence and convictions relate

to two domestic-violence-related attacks on two different victims, one occurring in June

2024 and the other in October 2024. The sentence was imposed by Judge Todd Bjerke,

a reserve judge currently assigned to Branch I in Monroe County Circuit Court.

At sentencing, the prosecutors recommended a total term of 70 years, bifurcated as 40

years of initial confinement and 30 years of extended supervision. In doing so, the

prosecutors asked the judge to disregard the sentencing recommendation made by the

Department of Corrections which initially recommended confining Nauman for 16 years.

The prosecutors argued Nauman’s history of violence and the extreme nature of his

violence warranted a longer sentence. Judge Bjerke agreed, concluding a lesser

sentence would diminish the severity of Nauman’s actions which inflicted devastating,

enduring consequences for the two victims and their loved ones.

The prosecution of the cases was handled by District Attorney Kevin Croninger and Chief

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles with support and assistance from the staff of the

Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Croninger stated, “Nauman’s choices have

caused irreparable harm to the victims and their families. While that harm cannot be

undone, we hope that this sentence will, on some level, provide a measure of justice and

accountability.”

The investigations into these matters was led by Detective Lieutenant Jose Tovar and

Detective Ty Brey of the Sparta Police Department with support from other personnel at

the Department. Croninger praised their work, “We are grateful to the Sparta Police

Department for its hard work and thorough investigations which brought these cases to a

successful resolution.”