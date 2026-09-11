Alcohol retailers across Sauk County recently participated in age compliance checks designed to determine whether businesses are following Wisconsin’s law prohibiting the sale of alcohol to youth under the age of 21.

In 2026, trained underage buyers attempted to purchase alcohol from 127 licensed retailers in Sauk County. Retailers refused the sale in 100 of those checks, resulting in a 79% countywide compliance rate.

The 2026 countywide compliance results are similar to the county’s results in recent years.

· 81% in 2023, · 63% in 2024, · 82% in 2025, · 79% in 2026.

“Every successful refusal of an underage alcohol sale is an opportunity to prevent youth access to alcohol. We appreciate the retailers and local law enforcement agencies that continue to work together to make our communities safer,” said Captain Matthew Burch, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sauk County Partnership for Prevention coalition (P4P) conducted compliance checks in partnership with local law enforcement agencies. Checks were conducted using the same process across participating communities and included licensed businesses that sell alcohol.

A passing compliance check means the retailer did not sell alcohol to an underage person during the check.

When a first-time violation occurs, the server or clerk involved is offered education and completes a responsible beverage server training. Repeat violations may result in a citation.

“Restaurant servers and retail clerks play a critical role in preventing alcohol from reaching youth under 21. Every time an employee checks an ID and refuses an illegal sale, they are helping protect a young person’s developing brain and overall health,” said Kate Hansen, P4P Coordinator.

Alcohol compliance checks are one strategy used by the Sauk County Partnership for Prevention and local law enforcement to reduce youth retail access to alcohol and support retailers in following the law.

For more information, contact Kate Hansen, P4P Coordinator, at 608-477-3609 or kate.hansen@saukcountywi.gov.