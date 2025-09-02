Chief Patrick Clark of the Hillsboro Police Department reports that on August 29, 2025, the Hillsboro Police Department and Vernon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle crash on the 1200-block of High Ave, in the City of Hillsboro. The vehicle left the road, damaging an unoccupied building.

At 2:43 a.m., Vernon County Dispatch received an automated crash detection, followed by a call from a male party reporting that his friend had crashed a stolen vehicle but was unsure of the crash location or his friend’s identity. At 3:20 a.m., Hillsboro Fire Department members located a white Kia Sorento that had crashed into an unoccupied building near the intersection of High Avenue and Darcy Drive, with significant damage to the vehicle and building.

Dispatch contacted an Officer with the Hillsboro Police Department, who recognized the caller and noted he was with a known juvenile and an unknown male earlier that night. A deputy later stopped two males walking near the crash scene matching their descriptions. One was identified as the juvenile; the other refused to identify himself but would ultimately be identified as Evan D. Harrison, 20, of rural Wonewoc.

Law enforcement gathered evidence linking Harrison to the crash and theft of the Kia Sorento. He was arrested and booked into the Vernon County Detention Center on charges of Criminal Damage to Property, Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Reckless Driving, and Operating While Under the Influence. A Probation Hold was also placed on him through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Assistance at the scene was provided by: