A local man was taken into custody after Reedsburg Police received numerous reports of theft from vehicles in Reedsburg.

Reedsburg Police Dispatch Center received ten (10) separate calls from residents who were victims of theft or attempted theft from a parked vehicle. The reported thefts began on October 8th and continued until officers took Alejandro Leal (45) of Reedsburg into custody on October 21st at around 11:30pm when he was witnessed trying to enter a vehicle. Reedsburg Police Detectives executed a residential search warrant on October 23rd which resulted in the recovery of stolen property and drug related items.

Alejandro Leal has been charged and/or referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office for the following: Theft (9 counts), Obstructing an Officer, Possession of THC (2nd+), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

These charges are merely an accusation of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest. This individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is continuing. If you have any information regarding this or other criminal activity, you are encouraged to contact the Reedsburg Police Department (608)524-2376 or Sauk County Crime Stoppers @ 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285).

Reedsburg Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in providing surveillance video during the investigation. Residents are also encouraged to lock their vehicles while unattended.