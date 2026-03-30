The City of Mauston has been made aware of fraudulent $100 bills currently circulating in the area.

The City of Mauston has been made aware of fraudulent $100 bills currently circulating in the area.

These counterfeit bills are particularly deceptive because they are being made using real U.S. currency (such as $10 bills) that have been washed/altered. Due to this, counterfeit detection pens may not be reliable and have incorrectly marked these bills as legitimate.

What to do:

Always double-check bills using UV/light features if your business or workplace has the capability

Look closely at security features, including watermarks and security threads

Be cautious with large bills, especially in quick transactions