Mauston, WI
Public Safety Alert: Fraudulent $100 Bills
The City of Mauston has been made aware of fraudulent $100 bills currently circulating in the area.
These counterfeit bills are particularly deceptive because they are being made using real U.S. currency (such as $10 bills) that have been washed/altered. Due to this, counterfeit detection pens may not be reliable and have incorrectly marked these bills as legitimate.
What to do:
Always double-check bills using UV/light features if your business or workplace has the capability
Look closely at security features, including watermarks and security threads
Be cautious with large bills, especially in quick transactions
If you believe you’ve received a fraudulent bill, do not attempt to use it and contact local law enforcement.
Please stay alert and help spread the word to protect our community and local businesses.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2026 at 2:13 PM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.