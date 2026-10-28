The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements along US 12 and County HH in the village of Lyndon Station. The work is being conducted as part of alternate route improvements for the I-39/90/94 corridor project.

Lyndon Station Public Involvement Meeting:

Thursday, October 29, 2026, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Lyndon Station Village Hall

116 Lemonweir Street

Lyndon Station, WI 53944

The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. The public is invited to attend at their convenience during the scheduled time. A recorded presentation will be running and WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.

Proposed improvements on US 12 between Lemonweir Street and South Meadow Lane include upgrading curb ramps to current ADA standards; reconstructing the US 12 and County HH (Wisconsin Street) intersection and its approaches with concrete pavement; improvements to some water main and storm sewer; installing new

curb and gutter, sidewalk, and driveway approaches in spot locations; and milling and overlaying the roadway with asphalt pavement. .

Proposed improvements on County HH between US 12 and County N include asphalt overlays at the interchange ramps and termini; milling and overlaying the County HH travel lanes; replacing shoulders and guardrail; and completing repairs on the County HH bridge over I-90.

Construction is currently scheduled to begin in spring 2029.

If you have questions about the meeting or project, please contact WisDOT Project Manager Derek Potter at (608) 246-3861 or 399094Project@dot.wi.gov.

The meeting facility is ADA-compliant and wheelchair accessible. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may request an interpreter by contacting the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711) at least seven working days prior to the meeting date. If you require a Spanish- or Hmong-speaking interpreter at this

meeting, please contact WisDOT Project Manager Derek Potter at least seven working days prior to the

meeting date.