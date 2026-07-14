Public Health Sauk County invites nominations for the 2026 Public Health Excellence Awards, a recognition program for the community. These awards honor people and groups who help improve the health and well-being of Sauk County residents and visitors.

Public Health Sauk County encourages community members to nominate local health champions who deserve recognition for their work. These awards celebrate people and organizations who solve health problems, keep others safe, and make Sauk County a better place to live, learn, work, and play.

“The positive response to our first-ever awards ceremony exceeded all expectations,” says Dr. Jennifer Weitzel, Health Officer for Public Health Sauk County. “We’re thrilled to continue this tradition and honor even more outstanding contributions to our community’s health with a new set of categories this year.”

Award Categories:

Public Health Lifetime Achievement Award

Healthy Environments Award

Prevention in Action Award

Strong Starts, Stronger Futures Award

Public Health Partnership Award

Nominations are open now through August 7th, 2026. To submit a nomination, visit https://bit.ly/PH-Awards26. Winners will be honored at a special ceremony in the fall.