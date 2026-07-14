Public Health Sauk County Opens Nominations for 2026 Public Health Excellence Awards
Public Health Sauk County invites nominations for the 2026 Public Health Excellence Awards, a recognition program for the community. These awards honor people and groups who help improve the health and well-being of Sauk County residents and visitors.
Public Health Sauk County encourages community members to nominate local health champions who deserve recognition for their work. These awards celebrate people and organizations who solve health problems, keep others safe, and make Sauk County a better place to live, learn, work, and play.
“The positive response to our first-ever awards ceremony exceeded all expectations,” says Dr. Jennifer Weitzel, Health Officer for Public Health Sauk County. “We’re thrilled to continue this tradition and honor even more outstanding contributions to our community’s health with a new set of categories this year.”
Award Categories:
- Public Health Lifetime Achievement Award
- Healthy Environments Award
- Prevention in Action Award
- Strong Starts, Stronger Futures Award
- Public Health Partnership Award
Nominations are open now through August 7th, 2026. To submit a nomination, visit https://bit.ly/PH-Awards26. Winners will be honored at a special ceremony in the fall.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2026 at 12:12 PM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.