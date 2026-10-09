Public Health Sauk County is happy to announce the recipients of the 2026 Public Health Excellence Awards, a recognition program celebrating our community’s health champions. These awards recognize the people and organizations working to improve the health and well-being of everyone in Sauk County.

Award Recipients:

Public Health Lifetime Achievement Award: Gretchen Considine

Gretchen Considine Healthy Environments Award: Lake Redstone Protection District

Lake Redstone Protection District Prevention in Action Award: Jennifer Froh

Jennifer Froh Strong Starts, Stronger Futures Award: Baraboo Children’s Museum

Baraboo Children’s Museum Public Health Partnership Award: John Peruzzi

Public Health Sauk County will celebrate these recipients at a special awards ceremony on October 21st, 2026, from 12:30-1:30 PM. The ceremony will take place in the auditorium at Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library in Baraboo. The organization invites all community members to attend this celebration, which will include light refreshments and recognition of these outstanding contributions.

“Public health work often happens quietly, behind the scenes, but its impact is felt by everyone in our community,” said Dr. Jennifer Weitzel, Health Officer for Public Health Sauk County. “This year’s honorees have gone above and beyond to protect and improve the health of Sauk County, and we’re proud to recognize their contributions.”