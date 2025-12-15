Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a two-vehicle collision occurred on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, just after 1:00 PM, near the intersection of State Highway 27 and County Road X, rural Westby, WI, Town of Christiana.

Theresa Jean Coblentz, age 67, of Ontario, WI was operating a 2016 Dodge Caravan, traveling south on State Highway 27. Coblentz attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by a southbound 2018 Jeep Compass driven by Antonia Maria Rcker, age 53, of Platteville, WI.

Seatbelts were worn and airbags deployed in both vehicles. Coblentz and Rucker sustained apparent minor injuries, but both declined medical transport.

At the scene with the Sheriff’s Office were the Westby Police Department, Westby Emergency Medical Service, Westby-Christiana Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.