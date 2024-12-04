The Necedah Post Office will have a new name. It will now be referred to as the Kenneth E. Murphy Post Office Building. The Post Office is being named after Necedah resident and Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart recipient Kenneth Murphy. Murphy fought for the 101st Airborne Division in the Vietnam War. Murphy was wounded twice during the war once in the head but helped lead an assault that overwhelmed the enemy. Officials have said Murphy ran through a hailstorm of bullets to help his fellow wounded soldiers. The bill was introduced by Congressmen Tom Tiffany and signed by President Joe Biden. All of the Wisconsin delegation co-sponsored the bill.