Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports that on Sunday morning, September 6, 2026, at approximately 10:45 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a motorcycle crash in rural Ontario, WI, in the Town of Whitestown.

Sheila Marie Stewart, age 57, of Shafer, MN was operating a 2012 Victory Motorcycles Crossroads on State Highway 33, near Taylor Valley Road and lost control. The motorcycle went onto its side and came to rest against the guardrail.

Sheila Stewart was injured and transported to Emplify by Gundersen Hillsboro Area (St. Joseph’s Hospital) by Ontario Area Ambulance. She was wearing a full-face helmet and protective gear undoubtedly reducing the severity of the injuries.

At the scene with the Sheriff’s Office were the Ontario Fire Department and Ontario Area Ambulance. Gundersen AIR was initially sent as part of an “auto launch” protocol but cancelled.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.