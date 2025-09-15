On Sunday morning, September 7, 2025, at approximately 9:30 AM, a motorcycle crash occurred on State Highway 131, near Pisgah Road, rural Ontario, WI, in the Town of Whitestown.

Janice Marie Lilletvedt, age 75, of Pewaukee, WI was operating a 2024 Can-Am Spyder Roadster traveling north and struck a deer. The operator was ejected when the three-wheeled motorcycle went off the roadway.

Lilletvedt sustained apparent minor injuries and was transported by Ontario Ambulance to Tomah Health. She was wearing long pants and a jacket, but no helmet.

Damage to the motorcycle was minor and it was removed from the scene under its own power.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Ontario Fire Department and Ontario Ambulance.