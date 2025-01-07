

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Suspect in Minnesota bank robbery



The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an individual wanted in connection with a back robbery that occurred in Bloomington, Minnesota. The arrest was made in the Village of Wilton on January 7, 2025 as part of a coordinated effort with law enforcement agencies across state lines.



On January 7, 2025 the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Bloomington Police Department for assistance in locating Cory M Billstrom (51) of Janesville, WI, who was wanted in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in Bloomington, Minnesota. There was also an outstanding warrant for Billstrom’s arrest from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. The Bloomington Police Department had information that Billstrom was located near the Village of Wilton.



The Wilton Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area. After a short

investigation, law enforcement personnel made contact with Billstrom outside of a residence in the Village of Wilton. Billstrom was placed under arrest for the Department of Corrections warrant and charges related to the bank robbery in Bloomington.



Billstrom was transported to the Monroe County Jail, where he is currently being held pending extradition to Minnesota, where he will face charges related to a bank robbery that occurred in Bloomington, Minnesota on January 7, 2025.