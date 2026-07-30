Mile Bluff Medical Center is proud to announce the opening of its new Simulation Learning Lab, a dedicated training space designed to support the ongoing development of healthcare professionals across the organization.

Located in the former Dialysis Department at Mile Bluff Clinic, the Simulation Learning Lab provides a realistic, hands-on environment where employees can practice procedures, strengthen critical thinking skills, and respond to real-world scenarios in a safe setting. The lab allows staff to build confidence and gain practical experience before encountering similar situations in patient care.

The new area will be used by the Education Department to orient and train new employees, provide continuing education, and support advanced skill development for the Mile Bluff team. It will also be used for emergency response drills and cross-training staff across multiple specialties.

One of the lab’s most valuable features is its ability to run automated patient care scenarios that promote critical and clinical thinking. While previous training often relied on facilitators guiding participants through staged medical situation using discussion and basic interactive manikins, the new simulation technology creates realistic patient situations that unfold in real time.

Using advanced, high-functioning manikins, the computer system can simulate changes in pulse, breathing, vital signs, and overall patient condition. As scenarios progress, new symptoms and complications can be introduced, requiring participants to assess patients, communicate with teammates, prioritize interventions, and respond as they would in an actual clinical setting. Scenarios range from routine situations like a drop in blood pressure to complex emergencies like strokes and heart attacks. Participation encourages staff to ask the right questions, identify missing information, and recognize subtle changes in a patient’s condition.

The lab also includes manikins and equipment commonly used in Mile Bluff’s inpatient and clinic settings. Staff can practice taking manual blood pressures, starting IVs, and working through childbirth and other patient care scenarios. Training with the same tools used in day-to-day care helps employees build confidence and maintain competency in a wide range of clinical skills.

“We are excited to provide our employees with a dedicated space for learning, collaboration, and skill development,” said Clinical Education Manager, Diane Butts. “This Simulation Learning Lab represents an investment not only in our staff, but also in the quality of care we provide to our patients and community.”

The lab was made possible through a generous gift to Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation from the Estate of Josette and Glenn Buehlman, who designated the funds to support nursing education and professional development.

The foundation and Mile Bluff Medical Center are deeply grateful for the Buehlman’s vision and commitment to strengthening the future healthcare workforce. Their generosity will continue to create opportunities for education, professional growth, and exceptional patient care for years to come.