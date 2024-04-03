Mile Bluff Medical Center donates to the Hatch Public Library in Mauston

Each quarter, employees of Mile Bluff Medical Center select an organization to benefit from their “Casual for a Cause” Fridays.



To generate funds, staff members are invited to wear jeans to work and contribute a donation toward the initiative. Thanks to the generosity of Mile Bluff’s staff, the most recent fundraising drive surpassed expectations, raising more than $1,376.

In January, Mile Bluff proudly donated these funds to Hatch Public Library in Mauston, reinforcing its mission to serve the community and expand valuable resources. “This beautiful building has so much to offer, and we are always looking for ways to enhance what we provide to the community,” said Bridget, Director of Hatch Public Library. “We are humbled and excited to receive this donation and grateful to see support from our community partners,” she added.

The medical center saw this opportunity as an important way to help individuals and families continue to have access to the tools they need to connect, learn, and grow. “By supporting the Hatch Public Library, we are helping to ensure lifelong learning opportunities for our community,” said Dara Bartels, Mile Bluff’s President and CEO. “We are happy to contribute in this small way and proud to support a resource that benefits so many.”

Mile Bluff remains dedicated to supporting the community, extending its impact well beyond the walls of the medical center.