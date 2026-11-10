Public Health Sauk County, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, has confirmed 10 cases of measles in Sauk County residents. The cases are linked to a laboratory confirmed case in another Wisconsin County.

All confirmed and suspected cases identified so far have been among people who were not vaccinated against measles. Known exposures have been limited to private gatherings, and no public exposure locations have been identified at this time.

Public Health Sauk County is continuing to investigate the cases, identify people who have been exposed, and notify them directly. People who are most at risk are those who are not vaccinated or do not know their vaccination status. If you are unsure if you are vaccinated against measles, contact your healthcare provider or check the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

Measles is easily spread through the air by an infected person coughing or sneezing. It can stay in the air for up to 2 hours after a sick person has been in the room. It can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia, brain damage, deafness, and can sometimes be deadly. Data show that about 1 in 4 unvaccinated people who contract measles in the United States likely would require hospitalization.

Symptoms typically develop 10 to 12 days after exposure but can occur anywhere from 7 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms may include:

Runny nose

High fever, sometimes greater than 104°F

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes

A red rash that typically begins at the hairline and spreads to the arms and legs

If you develop symptoms of measles, stay home. Do not go to work, school, shopping, or use public transportation. Call your healthcare provider before going into the clinic.

The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from measles is to get vaccinated.

2 doses of the MMR vaccine are needed for full protection.

For more information on measles including additional confirmed cases and the MMR vaccine, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Measles webpage at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/immunization/measles.htm

To learn more about what immunizations are recommended based on age, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Recommended Vaccination Schedules for Wisconsinites webpage: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/immunization/recommended-schedules.htm.

You can access the Wisconsin Immunization Registry online to look up your own immunization record. If you are a parent or legal guardian, you also can look up your children’s records. Visit https://www.dhfswir.org/PR/clientSearch.do?language=en to find your vaccine record.

Public Health Sauk County offers routine immunizations by appointment only. Call 608-355-3290 to set up your appointment. A parent or guardian’s written consent is required for all children under 18 years.

Eligibility: Vaccines are free for children 18 years and younger who qualify for BadgerCare, have no health insurance, and/or children who are Alaska Native or American Indian. Vaccines are free for adults who have no health insurance, whose health insurance does not cover immunizations, and/or adults who are Alaska Native or American Indian.

About Public Health Sauk County

Public Health Sauk County supports the well-being of all people in our community. Through wellness programs, environmental health initiatives, and a focus on creating systemic change, we cultivate healthier places and people so Sauk County can thrive. For more information on our programs and services, visit https://www.co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth.