Mile Bluff Foundation Launches “Giving Season Project” to Support Pediatric Patients

Every day, children visit Mile Bluff’s clinics and urgent care center for checkups, treatment, and other healthcare needs. While even routine appointments can sometimes involve waiting or unfamiliar surroundings, a simple activity can help make the experience more comfortable and enjoyable.

To help create a more positive experience for young patients, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is launching the Giving Season Project, a community-wide effort to provide a Pediatric Busy Bag to every child receiving care at Mile Bluff in 2027.

Filled with age-appropriate activities, fidget toys, stickers, simple crafts, and other screen-free items, Busy Bags are designed to keep children engaged while providing comfort and distraction during healthcare visits. What may seem like a small gift can offer reassurance, entertainment, and even a smile when it’s needed most.

In 2026, more than 4,000 children ages birth through 12 received care through Mile Bluff’s five primary care clinics and urgent care center. The foundation’s goal is to raise $8,000, enough to provide a Busy Bag to every pediatric patient seen in 2027. The best part? Each busy bag costs just $2 to create.

Mile Bluff employees are helping lead the way through an internal giving campaign, and support from local businesses and community members will help ensure that every child receives a small moment of comfort during their visit.

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Partner with Mile Bluff Employees

Local businesses and organizations are invited to multiply the impact of employee giving by serving as matching sponsors for the busy bag initiative. Sponsorship opportunities range from $50 to $250, providing an easy and meaningful way to invest in the comfort and well-being of local children and families.

Matching sponsorship opportunities are limited and must be reserved by Monday, November 30, 2026. To learn more or secure a sponsorship tier, contact the foundation at foundation@milebluff.com.

Other ways to support the Giving Season Project

Community members can support the Giving Season Project and local healthcare in several meaningful ways:

Make a Direct Donation – Support pediatric busy bags by making a gift online or sending a donation to Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation at 1050 Division Street, Mauston, WI 53948.

Support pediatric busy bags by making a gift online or sending a donation to Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation at 1050 Division Street, Mauston, WI 53948. Give a Tribute or Memorial Gift – Honor a favorite healthcare provider, Mile Bluff employee, or loved one with a meaningful gift made in their name.

Honor a favorite healthcare provider, Mile Bluff employee, or loved one with a meaningful gift made in their name. Host a Fundraiser – Organize a workplace, civic group, or community fundraiser. Ideas include a Jeans Day, bake sale, chili lunch, or casual dress fundraiser benefiting the foundation and the Busy Bag project.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps put a busy bag into the hands of a child who may be feeling nervous, scared, or uncertain. Together, Mile Bluff employees, local businesses, and community members can ensure that thousands of young patients receive a small moment of comfort when they need it most.

For more information, contact Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation at 608-847-2735.