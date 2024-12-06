The Mauston School Board voted to approve an operational referendum on the ballot to exceed the revenue limit by $1.75 million for 4 years non-reoccurring during a special School Board Meeting on Wednesday (12-4-24). The School board also voted to have the referendum on the ballot in February rather than April. There were talks to exceed the spending limit by a higher amount but the board elected to go with the $1.75million option. Mauston School District Superintendent Joel Heesch warned that they cannot “swing and miss here”. Heesch said the School Board has already voted to consider dissolution and another referendum failure would likely lead to that outcome. Referendum attempts in both April & November failed in the Mauston School District. The School Board also took time to honor former School Board President RJ Rogers who recently passed away.