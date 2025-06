Chief Patrick Clark of the Hillsboro Police Department sadly announces that the operator of the 1996

Harley Davidson motorcycle involved in a crash on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in the City of Hillsboro,

identified now as 46-year-old Vincent Larsen of Iola, Wisconsin, has died from his injuries sustained as a

result of the crash. This remains an ongoing investigation by the Hillsboro Police Department, Vernon

County Corners Office, WI State Patrol, and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office