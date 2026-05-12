Luxton Family To Host 25th Sauk County Dairy Breakfast
Windi Ridge Farm Hosting the 35 th Sauk County Dairy Breakfast
What’s a great way to celebrate June Dairy Month? By attending a June Dairy Month
breakfast. The 35 th Sauk County Dairy Breakfast is a great option. It will be held Sat.,
June 13, 2026, at Windi Ridge Farm, hosted by the Luxton Family. Located at S5424 Cty
Hwy G, Hillpoint, WI, the morning will be full of opportunities to explore a working
family dairy farm, eat a great breakfast and learn more about Wisconsin’s important
dairy industry.
Breakfast and entertainment run from 7 a.m. through 11 a.m. The menu features lots of
Wisconsin dairy products with cheese curds, yogurt, cottage cheese, milk and Culver’s
frozen custard with toppings. Traditional breakfast items on the menu include pancakes,
scrambled eggs with ham, sausage, applesauce, juice and coffee. The entertainment
tent will feature Alice in Dairyland, the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair, the Cripple Creek
Cloggers, Loganville’s Drifter’s Dancers and Oasis Entertainment. Check out various
learning opportunities in the Education Tent with a cheese tasting exhibit, butter
making, a photo booth and so much more. Attendees can explore the farm with an
opportunity to receive a prize when a completed farm exploration sheet is completed.
Several dairy industry guest speakers will showcase their area of expertise and answer
questions. There will be calves to pet, cows to see and so much, much more!
It’s a morning filled with so much while learning about Wisconsin’s critical dairy
industry. This year’s hosts, Windi Ridge Farm, is owned and operated by the Luxton
Family: Tom and Kay, Travis and Sarah, Robert and Stacie. They will be available to
answer questions related to their dairy operation and farming.
Tickets will be available at the breakfast. Adults are $10, children 5-11 are $5 and
children under 5 are free. Please follow posted dairy breakfast road signs for easy site
access. Onsite parking is available with transportation provided to the farm site.
For additional information and updates, please follow the Sauk County Dairy Breakfast
Facebook page at Sauk County Dairy Breakfast Community Page and the 35 th Sauk
County Dairy Breakfast Event Page. For more information, please call 608-393-4079.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2026 at 1:11 PM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.