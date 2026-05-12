Windi Ridge Farm Hosting the 35 th Sauk County Dairy Breakfast

What’s a great way to celebrate June Dairy Month? By attending a June Dairy Month

breakfast. The 35 th Sauk County Dairy Breakfast is a great option. It will be held Sat.,

June 13, 2026, at Windi Ridge Farm, hosted by the Luxton Family. Located at S5424 Cty

Hwy G, Hillpoint, WI, the morning will be full of opportunities to explore a working

family dairy farm, eat a great breakfast and learn more about Wisconsin’s important

dairy industry.

Breakfast and entertainment run from 7 a.m. through 11 a.m. The menu features lots of

Wisconsin dairy products with cheese curds, yogurt, cottage cheese, milk and Culver’s

frozen custard with toppings. Traditional breakfast items on the menu include pancakes,

scrambled eggs with ham, sausage, applesauce, juice and coffee. The entertainment

tent will feature Alice in Dairyland, the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair, the Cripple Creek

Cloggers, Loganville’s Drifter’s Dancers and Oasis Entertainment. Check out various

learning opportunities in the Education Tent with a cheese tasting exhibit, butter

making, a photo booth and so much more. Attendees can explore the farm with an

opportunity to receive a prize when a completed farm exploration sheet is completed.

Several dairy industry guest speakers will showcase their area of expertise and answer

questions. There will be calves to pet, cows to see and so much, much more!

It’s a morning filled with so much while learning about Wisconsin’s critical dairy

industry. This year’s hosts, Windi Ridge Farm, is owned and operated by the Luxton

Family: Tom and Kay, Travis and Sarah, Robert and Stacie. They will be available to

answer questions related to their dairy operation and farming.

Tickets will be available at the breakfast. Adults are $10, children 5-11 are $5 and

children under 5 are free. Please follow posted dairy breakfast road signs for easy site

access. Onsite parking is available with transportation provided to the farm site.

For additional information and updates, please follow the Sauk County Dairy Breakfast

Facebook page at Sauk County Dairy Breakfast Community Page and the 35 th Sauk

County Dairy Breakfast Event Page. For more information, please call 608-393-4079.