Local Election Results from February 18th Election
Mauston School Referendum
Yes – 2044 (Referendum Passes)
No – 1034
Tomah School Board Primary (Top 4 Advance to general election)
Catey Rice -865
Heidi Hammes – 672
Daniel Crego – 503
James Newlun – 489
Ryan Defreitas – 218 (eliminated)
State DPI Superintendent Primary (top 2 advance)
Jill Underly – 177,397
Brittany Kinser – 161,585
Jeff Wright – 128,253 (Eliminated)
February 19, 2025
