Mauston School Referendum

Yes – 2044 (Referendum Passes)

No – 1034

 

Tomah School Board Primary (Top 4 Advance to general election)

Catey Rice -865

Heidi Hammes – 672

Daniel Crego – 503

James Newlun – 489

Ryan Defreitas – 218 (eliminated)

 

State DPI Superintendent Primary (top 2 advance)

Jill Underly – 177,397

Brittany Kinser – 161,585

Jeff Wright – 128,253 (Eliminated)

 

 

 