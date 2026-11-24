Criminal damage to property and a suspected attempted break-in at a residence on Townline LL Road near Mauston – Case #26J025046
Investigators are seeking information regarding this vehicle and its operator to assist with these investigations and determine whether there may be a connection to other reported thefts throughout the county.
If you recognize this vehicle, know who may be operating it, or have information that could assist investigators, please contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649 and reference the case numbers listed above.
As always, we appreciate our community’s continued assistance and cooperation.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2026 at 10:31 AM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
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