The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle pictured below and identifying the individual(s) who may be operating it.

The vehicle is believed to be connected to two recent incidents in Juneau County: #26J024941 A theft in the Lyndon area – Case #26J025046 Criminal damage to property and a suspected attempted break-in at a residence on Townline LL Road near Mauston – Case

Investigators are seeking information regarding this vehicle and its operator to assist with these investigations and determine whether there may be a connection to other reported thefts throughout the county.

If you recognize this vehicle, know who may be operating it, or have information that could assist investigators, please contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649 and reference the case numbers listed above.