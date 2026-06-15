Golfers are always looking for a great excuse to dust off their clubs and Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is offering the perfect one. The foundation invites golfers of all skill levels to take part in its 2026 Golf Outing on Thursday, August 13 at the beautiful Castle Rock Golf Course.

This four-person scramble promises a day filled with friendly competition and fun, all while supporting local healthcare. Whether you’re aiming for your best round or just enjoying time with friends, this outing is designed for everyone.

Throughout the day, participants can look forward to on-course games, raffles, and chances to win great prizes. The event wraps up with a delicious meal and awards banquet, giving golfers time to relax, celebrate, and connect.

More than just a day of golf, this event makes a lasting impact for local healthcare. Proceeds from the outing help Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation support healthcare equipment, expanded services, and support exceptional care for our community. Every swing you take helps strengthen local healthcare for friends, family, and neighbors.

If you love golf and giving back, mark your calendar and plan to join us on August 13 for a day that truly makes a difference. Golfers and sponsors can learn more or register by visiting:

www.milebluff.com/golf-outing

For questions about registration or sponsorship opportunities, call Katie at 608-847-2735.

We can’t wait to see you on the greens!