Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at approximately 7:15 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 131, near West River Road, rural Viola, WI, in the Town of Kickapoo.

Kierdan C. Koster, age 21, of Hillsboro was operating a 2007 Honda Accord and lost control while negotiating a curve. The vehicle went off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

The operator and two passengers, an 18-year-old, and a 5-year-old, also of Hillsboro, were able to exit the vehicle on their own. Both passengers sustained minor injuries. All three occupants were transported to Readstown to keep warm and wait for a ride home.

Seatbelts were used. There was no airbag deployment.

Due to weather conditions, the roadway was slippery at the time of the crash.

Responding to the scene with the Sheriff’s Office were the Readstown Fire Department and Readstown Emergency Medical Service.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.