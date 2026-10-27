Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a single-vehicle crash resulting in injuries.

On Saturday morning, October 24, 2026, at approximately 8:30 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of the crash on State Highway 82 between Newburn Avenue and Canyon Avenue in the Town of Union, east of La Farge.

Andres P. Gonzales, age 32, of Hillsboro, WI, was operating a silver-colored 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound when he reported steering to avoid striking a deer. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, became airborne, struck an embankment, flipped end over end several times, and came to rest in a field approximately 425 feet from where it first left the roadway.

Gonzales was flown by Emplify EMS–Air to Emplify Health by Gundersen in La Crosse.

Although the investigation continues, investigators believe Gonzales, the lone occupant, was wearing a seat belt. However, he was found outside the vehicle, but not far from it when first responders arrived.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the La Farge Fire Department, La Farge Area Ambulance, and Emplify EMS–Air (GundersenAIR).

The Sheriff’s Office requested follow-up assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

Please pray for the injured operator, his family, and everyone affected by this incident, including the witnesses, other motorists, and a farm family who stopped to render aid. I would also like to thank all first responders, our 911 communications professionals, and hospital trauma teams who stand ready to serve.

The investigation continues.