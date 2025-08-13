



Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports that criminal charges have been ?le d as the result of an ongoing investigation into an early to mid-February 2025 two- vehicle crash in rural Viroqua that resulte d in very serious injuries.

On behalf of the People of the State of Wisconsin, Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer- Fisher ?le d four criminal cha rges, all felonies, with the Office of Vernon County Clerk of Circuit Court Sheil a Olso n on July 11, 2025 .



Robert Joseph Brand , age 22, (21 at the time of the incident) of Hillsboro, Wisconsin is charged with First Degree Reckless Injury, Reckless Driving Causing Great Bodily Harm and two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.



A charge is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless , and until,

prov en guilty.

Brand made his ?rs t appearance in Vernon County Circuit Cou rt on August 5 th . He is due

back in court on September 2 nd at 9:00 AM.



I would like to thank the injured victim in this case for their patie nce and understanding

thro ughou t th is investiga tion that is tak ing a great amount of time. All ?rst responders are

to be commended for successfully affecting the extensive rescue and ?awless trans fer to

our dedicated medi cal staff. I would also like to thank the community for y our countless

pra ye rs.

The investigation continues. If you have any information about these crimes or any other

crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 608 – 637 – TIPS (8477) or submit information online at