HILLSBORO MAN CHARGED IN FEBRUARY 2025RURAL VIROQUA CRASH THAT RESULTED IN SERIOUS INJURIES
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports that criminal charges have been ?led as the result of an ongoing investigation into an early to mid-February 2025 two- vehicle crash in rural Viroqua that resulted in very serious injuries. On behalf of the People of the State of Wisconsin, Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher ?led four criminal charges, all felonies, with the Office of Vernon County Clerk of Circuit Court Sheila Olson on July 11, 2025.
Robert Joseph Brand, age 22, (21 at the time of the incident) of Hillsboro, Wisconsin is charged with First Degree Reckless Injury, Reckless Driving Causing Great Bodily Harm and two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
A charge is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until,
proven guilty. Brand made his ?rst appearance in Vernon County Circuit Court on August 5th. He is due
back in court on September 2 nd at 9:00 AM.
I would like to thank the injured victim in this case for their patience and understanding
throughout this investigation that is taking a great amount of time. All ?rst responders are
to be commended for successfully affecting the extensive rescue and ?awless transfer to
our dedicated medical staff. I would also like to thank the community for your countless
prayers. The investigation continues. If you have any information about these crimes or any other
crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 608–637–TIPS (8477) or submit information online at
www.p3tips.com
