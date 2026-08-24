The City of Tomah Inspection Department has been made aware of door-to-door salesmen, representing a national company utilizing high-pressure sales tactics. They are typically looking to install or repair roofs, siding and windows. These salesmen have represented themselves as home-inspectors, maybe even claiming to represent the City of Tomah. This press release is meant to inform and educate. There have been no incidents where the residents felt unsafe. We suggest that you view any sales pitch with an educated perspective. Check out the company that they claim to represent. Ensure that you are comfortable with the accuracy of their statements. Ask if they are a certified contractor, ask for their certification number.

If you have any questions regarding this press release, feel free to contact Charlie Handy, Zoning Administrator at (608) 374-7511