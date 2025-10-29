Wisconsin Grocers Association closed out the 2025 Innovation Expo on Sept. 30 with an awards banquet to celebrate the WGA Award Winners at the Wilderness in Wisconsin Dells.

The WGA Awards consists of four categories: Community Service, Excellence in Operations, Vendor of the Year and Grocer of the Year. There can be multiple winners for the Community Service and Excellence in Operations categories, but only one winner in the Vendor of the Year and Grocer of the Year categories.

2025 Grocer of the Year

The 2025 Grocer of the Year is Greg, Kari and Nick Hansen of Hansen’s IGA Market. The Grocer of the Year is Wisconsin grocery industry’s highest honor and recognizes an individual for a lifetime achievement within the grocery industry. These honorees exemplify the highest quality of leadership in business and in their community; their influence has positively enhanced the lives of others.

Hansen’s IGA Market operates 16 stores across Wisconsin and employs more than 600 team members. The company has earned national recognition, including being named IGA USA Retailers of the Year and receiving the NRAB Chairman Excellence in Leadership Award in 2025.

Founded in 1968 with a single store in Bangor, Hansen’s has grown into a network of “hometown proud” supermarkets known for quality products, outstanding service and community engagement. This award represents a legacy in Wisconsin’s grocery industry. In 2008, Leo and Rosemary Hansen won the WGA Grocer of the Year award.

“This truly is a team award,” said Kari Hansen. “We are truly honored and humbled. There is no way this could happen without 600 other Hansen’s IGA Market team members.”

Mike Semmann, WGA President and CEO, added, “The Hansen family’s leadership blends tradition with innovation. Their dedication to customers, employees and communities across Wisconsin makes them a model for the grocery industry.”