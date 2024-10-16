Join us for a special evening of wellness and inspiration at Wellness & Wine hosted by Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics on October 24, 2024, at Hillsboro Brewing Company. This exciting event will feature wine tasting, local craft vendors, and renowned wellness experts, creating a unique opportunity for attendees to gather, learn, and empower themselves on their wellness journey.

The evening will kick off with a social hour from 5 to 6 PM, where attendees can sample wines from wineries within the Driftless Region of Wisconsin and explore offerings from a range of curated local craft vendors.

The event will feature three guest speakers. Megan Rorabeck, DPT, author of “Between the Hips,” a practical guide to pelvic health for women. Megan will be joined by her sister, Paige Woggon, Certified Nurse Midwife, to share their expertise on pelvic health, a topic that is crucial for women’s overall well-being.

The second half of the evening will feature Dr. Sheila Patel, Chief Medical Officer, Chopra Global. Dr. Patel, who combines the best of conventional Western medicine with the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, will speak about the importance of gut health.

Tickets are $30 each and available online at https://bit.ly/4ebStYJ. Included in the ticket price is a light buffet.