A man from the Village of Friendship has been arrested after the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Monday.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant on the 600 block of Main Street as the result of an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs, officials said.

As a result of the investigation, Samuel Smith, 59, was arrested. He faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Smith was put on multiple signature bonds for 2025 charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place, as well as a July 2024 charge of disorderly conduct.