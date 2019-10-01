Gundersen St. Joseph’s is offering free health screenings as part of their commitment to community health. The screenings will take place at the Elroy Clinic Community Room on November 7. Appointments can be scheduled from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Screenings will consist of a free cholesterol panel and fasting blood glucose test – both of which require a single finger prick of blood and could help indicate unknown health conditions such as high cholesterol or risk of diabetes. Individuals can also have their blood pressure and BMI checked, chat one on one with a diabetes educator, and enjoy a healthy breakfast.

The free health screenings are designed to help individuals learn more about managing their health and reducing their risk of developing chronic conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure – all of which can lead to major conditions such as heart disease, stroke, heart attack, chronic kidney disease and more.

Cholesterol and fasting blood glucose tests require nine hours of fasting prior to taking the test. Free health screenings last approximately 20 minutes and are by appointment only. There are a limited number of appointments available, so participants are encouraged to call early to schedule their appointment. For more information, or to make an appointment, call (608) 462-4116.