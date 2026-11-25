Looking for holiday gifts that are a little more memorable this year? The Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s Holiday Auction is back, offering shoppers the chance to bid on unique items, exclusive experiences, and local favorites, all while supporting healthcare close to home.

The online auction will run from Friday, November 27, through Saturday, December 5, featuring an ever-growing collection of items donated by generous businesses and community members. From festive home décor and fitness passes to restaurant gift certificates, sports tickets, and meat bundles, there is something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

New items are being added every week, making each visit an opportunity to discover something new.

You can browse available items and register today at www.milebluff.com/auction. Registered participants will receive notifications when bidding opens, ensuring they don’t miss the chance to compete for their favorite items.

Every winning bid helps strengthen healthcare in our community. Proceeds from the auction support the work of Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, helping fund new technology, expanded services, building projects, and programs that enhance patient care throughout the region.

Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, planning a special experience, or simply looking for a fun way to support a worthy cause, the Holiday Auction offers an opportunity to give back while checking names off your Christmas list.

To view auction items or register, visit www.milebluff.com/auction. For more information, contact Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation at 608-847-2735.