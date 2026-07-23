Juneau County will receive disaster aid following storms in April.

Eligible individuals and households in Juneau County for now apply for FEMA individual assistance which provides financial and direct services to help recover from disaster-related losses.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program provides direct support to eligible individuals and families who have suffered disaster-related losses. In addition, FEMA’s Public Assistance Program helps reimburse eligible government agencies and certain nonprofit organizations for emergency work, protective measures, debris removal, and the repair or replacement of damaged public infrastructure.

The deadline to apply for Individual Assistance is Aug. 31, 2026

Disater Relief in Juneau County in Person

Union Center Village Hall

339 High Street

Hours 1-6 p.m.

Hatch Library

111 W. State

Hours 12-6:30 p.m.

You can also get assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by visiting https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

Rebecca Kelly from FEMA and Rafael Zamora from SBA were in the studio July 23rd with Murph in the Morning. Listen to the Podcast for more details: https://www.wrjc.com/recorded-co-hosts/