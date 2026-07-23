FEMA Opens Juneau County Disaster Relief Centers
Juneau County will receive disaster aid following storms in April.
Eligible individuals and households in Juneau County for now apply for FEMA individual assistance which provides financial and direct services to help recover from disaster-related losses.
FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program provides direct support to eligible individuals and families who have suffered disaster-related losses. In addition, FEMA’s Public Assistance Program helps reimburse eligible government agencies and certain nonprofit organizations for emergency work, protective measures, debris removal, and the repair or replacement of damaged public infrastructure.
The deadline to apply for Individual Assistance is Aug. 31, 2026
Disater Relief in Juneau County in Person
Union Center Village Hall
339 High Street
Hours 1-6 p.m.
Hatch Library
111 W. State
Hours 12-6:30 p.m.
You can also get assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by visiting https://www.disasterassistance.gov/
Rebecca Kelly from FEMA and Rafael Zamora from SBA were in the studio July 23rd with Murph in the Morning. Listen to the Podcast for more details: https://www.wrjc.com/recorded-co-hosts/
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2026 at 1:20 PM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.