Fatal Crash Near Wisconsin Dells

One person has died following a crash that happened on Monday near Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post announced on Wednesday.

According to officials, the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on I-90 Westbound at Highway 12 in Sauk County.

Officials explained that an SUV and a pickup truck traveling eastbound collided, which sent the pickup truck across the median into the westbound lanes striking two semi units.

The driver of the pickup truck, Terry R. Nydegger, a 76-year-old man from Springfield, Illinois suffered fatal injuries.

Nydegger was the Chief of Police for the New Berlin Police Department, which is a village in Sangamon County, Illinois.

The driver of the striking SUV fled the scene in another vehicle, and the crash is being investigated as a hit and run, officials said.

One of the semi drivers sustained minor injuries.

All westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for approximately six hours.