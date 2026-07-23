Fatal Crash Near Wisconsin Dells
One person has died following a crash that happened on Monday near Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post announced on Wednesday.
According to officials, the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on I-90 Westbound at Highway 12 in Sauk County.
Officials explained that an SUV and a pickup truck traveling eastbound collided, which sent the pickup truck across the median into the westbound lanes striking two semi units.
The driver of the pickup truck, Terry R. Nydegger, a 76-year-old man from Springfield, Illinois suffered fatal injuries.
Nydegger was the Chief of Police for the New Berlin Police Department, which is a village in Sangamon County, Illinois.
The driver of the striking SUV fled the scene in another vehicle, and the crash is being investigated as a hit and run, officials said.
One of the semi drivers sustained minor injuries.
All westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for approximately six hours.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2026 at 12:49 PM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.