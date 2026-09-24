Fatal Accident Near Lake Delton
At 10:39 PM on Monday September 21, 2026 a crash occurred on I-90 WB at Mile Marker 92 in
SAUK County near LAKE DELTON.
Assisting agencies included Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Delton Police Department, Delton
Fire Department, Dells-Delton EMS, Sauk County Coroner’s Office, and Platt’s Garage.
The crash involved 1 fatality. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last page(s).
The details of the crash are as follows:
Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a boat in the lane of traffic on I90/94 westbound near Mile Post
(MP) 92 in Sauk County. Initial investigation indicates a Chrysler Town and Country towing a
pontoon boat was traveling westbound on I90/94 and was struck by a Toyota Highlander traveling
the same direction. The impact pushed the trailer hitch into the rear of the Chrysler and dislodged
the boat from the trailer. The Toyota entered the right ditch and rolled several times. The driver of
the Toyota was partially ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the Toyota sustained fatal injuries.
The driver of the Chrysler was not injured. Platts towing assisted with removing the vehicles and
boat from the roadway.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on September 24, 2026 at 9:15 AM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.