At 10:39 PM on Monday September 21, 2026 a crash occurred on I-90 WB at Mile Marker 92 in

SAUK County near LAKE DELTON.

Assisting agencies included Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Delton Police Department, Delton

Fire Department, Dells-Delton EMS, Sauk County Coroner’s Office, and Platt’s Garage.

The crash involved 1 fatality. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last page(s).

The details of the crash are as follows:

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a boat in the lane of traffic on I90/94 westbound near Mile Post

(MP) 92 in Sauk County. Initial investigation indicates a Chrysler Town and Country towing a

pontoon boat was traveling westbound on I90/94 and was struck by a Toyota Highlander traveling

the same direction. The impact pushed the trailer hitch into the rear of the Chrysler and dislodged

the boat from the trailer. The Toyota entered the right ditch and rolled several times. The driver of

the Toyota was partially ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the Toyota sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured. Platts towing assisted with removing the vehicles and

boat from the roadway.