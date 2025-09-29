This past Sunday marked a joyful milestone in the heart of the community, as Faith Christian Church celebrated its 40th anniversary and honored the retirement of their founding pastor, Paul Shirek, who has faithfully served God and the people of Mauston over the last four decades.

The church, which began as a small group of believers meeting in rented spaces, has grown into a thriving community of faith under Pastor Paul’s leadership. Sunday’s special service drew current members, past congregants, community leaders, and family from across the region to reflect on the church’s history and the impact of Pastor Paul’s decades-long ministry.

Pastor Paul has been more than a preacher—he’s been a shepherd, counselor, and friend to generations of families. From baptisms and weddings to hospital visits and Sunday sermons, his unwavering faith and quiet strength have touched countless lives.

This weekend, Faith Christian Church gathered not just to mark 40 years of ministry, but to say a heartfelt thank you to the man who helped build it.

Pastor Paul Shirek retires and leaves behind a legacy that will echo for generations.

From all of us—thank you, Pastor Paul.