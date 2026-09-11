Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Hospital, in partnership with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County and the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging, will offer the Arthritis Foundation Walk with Ease program this fall.

Walk With Ease is a six-week walking program designed for people with arthritis, as well as anyone who wants to begin a safe, regular walking routine. The program meets three times per week for about one hour per session and combines walking with education on physical activity, arthritis management, and strategies for building a successful exercise habit.

The program will run from Sept. 22 through Oct. 30, with sessions held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. at Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Hospital, Conference Room 400 Water Ave., Hillsboro, WI 54634.

There is no charge to participate, though a suggested contribution of $30 is appreciated. Participants will receive a textbook and a pedometer.

Participants will gradually build up their walking time at their own pace, with the goal of reaching at least 30 minutes of walking three times per week. The program is open to people with or without arthritis, and those who can be on their feet for 10 minutes without increased pain may be able to participate successfully.

Registration is first come, first served, and participants must complete and return an application to be considered. If the course is full, applicants will be placed on a waiting list.

To register or learn more, contact Brooke Mikla at (608) 489-8126 or brooke.mikla@emplifyhealth.org. Completed applications should be dropped off at the hospital or sent to Brooke Mikla, P.O. Box 527, Hillsboro, WI 54634.