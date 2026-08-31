Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh report a fatal traffic crash occurred in Vernon County.

On Saturday night, August 29, 2026, at approximately 6:00 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified that a motorcycle had left the roadway on County Road W, west of Willow Road, rural Elroy, WI, in the Town of Hillsboro.

Joseph Allen Sugden, age 51, of rural Elroy, WI, was operating a 1996 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on County Road W. While negotiating a right-hand curve, the motorcycle left the roadway on the left side. It then struck a perpendicular field road, causing the motorcycle to become airborne and ejecting Sugden. The motorcycle came to rest in a soybean field several feet from where it left the roadway.

Sugden was transported by Hillsboro Area Ambulance to Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area (St. Joseph’s Hospital) where he later died.

Sugden was wearing boots and long pants, but no coat or helmet.

At the scene with the Sheriff’s Office were the Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Area Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff Torgerson would like to thank our emergency services for their quick actions and extensive lifesaving efforts. He also extends his appreciation to everyone who worked at the scene and behind the scenes, and to all who continually serve our community. This was a tragic event, and our hearts go out to the family, and everyone affected.