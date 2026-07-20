The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced today that federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available for eligible workers in Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago Counties and the Oneida Nation due to severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred April 13, 2026 through April 23, 2026. Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin on April 15, 2026, and requested a formal federal disaster declaration for the affected counties on May 22, 2026. The formal declaration was issued by the President on June 30, 2026. This declaration provides Wisconsin with federal recovery resources such as the DUA program, which provides temporary income support to workers unemployed as a direct result of the major disaster and who do not qualify for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits. The DUA period begins April 19, 2026. Applications for the DUA program must be filed by Aug. 31, 2026. Individuals may be eligible for DUA if they: Are an unemployed or self-unemployed worker whose unemployment was a direct result of the major disaster; and

Are a U.S. citizen, a U.S. national, or authorized to work in the U.S. (qualified alien); and

Are not eligible for regular UI benefits from any state; and

Have worked or were self-employed in, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago Counties or the Oneida Nation; and

Received their primary income from the work or self-employment they can no longer perform due to the disaster. In addition to individuals who lost their jobs directly due to the disaster, individuals eligible for DUA may also include those who: Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to their place of employment as a direct result of the disaster or because they cannot reach their job or self-employment location because they cannot travel through the affected area due to the disaster; or

Were to start work or self-employment but were not able to because of the disaster; or

Cannot work or perform services, including self-employment, because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster; or

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household because of the disaster; or

Cannot work or perform services, including self-employment, due to the closure of a facility by the federal, state, or local government due to the disaster; or

Lost work or revenue if their employer or self-employed business received a majority of its revenue or income from an entity damaged, destroyed, or closed because of the disaster. All DUA applicants must first apply for regular UI benefits before being considered for DUA benefits. Individuals will not receive DUA benefits if they are eligible for regular UI benefits during this disaster. Monetary loss due to property damage or crop damage does not automatically entitle an individual to DUA benefits. DUA benefits are based on earnings for the most recent tax year. As a result, applicants may be asked to provide their earnings from their most recent federal tax returns when filing a DUA claim. Applicants will also need to provide their Social Security number (SSN). The first potential week payable for DUA benefits is the week ending April 25, 2026. Workers in Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago Counties and the Oneida Nation, including those self-employed in farming or other businesses, must apply for benefits by Aug. 31, 2026. Applications filed after this date will not be considered timely, unless the individual provides good cause for filing after this date. File as soon as possible by applying online at my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov. Applicants who need help using online services or are unable to go online should call the DUA Hotline at (608) 318-7100 during business hours.