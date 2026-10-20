On Saturday, October 24th, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and SAFE in Juneau County

will be joining other agencies across the state of Wisconsin to participate in the National

Drug Take Back event. This initiative is a great opportunity for individuals to bring unwanted,

unused, or expired medications to be disposed of safely and in an environmentally friendly

manner.

One Take Back Event will be happening in Juneau County on October 24th:

• Juneau County Sheriff’s Office (200 Oak Street, Mauston): 8:30am-10:00am

To prepare for the drop off, have your medications in a sealed plastic bag. Keep liquids or

creams in their original containers. If you provide use with a bottle or any sort of packaging,

it will be disposed of in the regular trash. Watch the “SAFE in Juneau County” Facebook

page to see more details or to ask questions. You can call 608-847-9373 for more

information as well.

Remember to keep your medications properly stored in your home to avoid accidental

ingestion or misuse. All medications should be kept out of sight and out of reach of

children. Medications should ideally be stored in a locked box, cabinet, or safe. Avoid

keeping medications in a purse, bag, car, or countertop where they can easily be accessed.

If you are in need of a FREE prescription drug lock box, contact SAFE in Juneau County at

608-847-9373.