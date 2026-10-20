Drug Take Back Day This Saturday
On Saturday, October 24th, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and SAFE in Juneau County
will be joining other agencies across the state of Wisconsin to participate in the National
Drug Take Back event. This initiative is a great opportunity for individuals to bring unwanted,
unused, or expired medications to be disposed of safely and in an environmentally friendly
manner.
One Take Back Event will be happening in Juneau County on October 24th:
• Juneau County Sheriff’s Office (200 Oak Street, Mauston): 8:30am-10:00am
To prepare for the drop off, have your medications in a sealed plastic bag. Keep liquids or
creams in their original containers. If you provide use with a bottle or any sort of packaging,
it will be disposed of in the regular trash. Watch the “SAFE in Juneau County” Facebook
page to see more details or to ask questions. You can call 608-847-9373 for more
information as well.
Remember to keep your medications properly stored in your home to avoid accidental
ingestion or misuse. All medications should be kept out of sight and out of reach of
children. Medications should ideally be stored in a locked box, cabinet, or safe. Avoid
keeping medications in a purse, bag, car, or countertop where they can easily be accessed.
If you are in need of a FREE prescription drug lock box, contact SAFE in Juneau County at
608-847-9373.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2026 at 11:28 AM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.