Deadly Accident in Town of Dellona
Three people died during a crash in the Town of Dellona Sunday morning, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The county’s communication center received a call for a single-vehicle accident on Coon Bluff Road just north of CTH P before 10:35 a.m.
Preliminary investigations indicated that a northbound vehicle caught fire after traveling at high speeds, losing control and entering a wooded area. The vehicle’s three occupants sustained fatal injuries, and their names were withheld as of Monday morning.
The Delton Fire Department, Delton EMS, and the Sauk County Coroner’s Office also assisted at the scene.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2025 at 11:39 AM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
Both comments and pings are currently closed.