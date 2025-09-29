Three people died during a crash in the Town of Dellona Sunday morning, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The county’s communication center received a call for a single-vehicle accident on Coon Bluff Road just north of CTH P before 10:35 a.m.

Preliminary investigations indicated that a northbound vehicle caught fire after traveling at high speeds, losing control and entering a wooded area. The vehicle’s three occupants sustained fatal injuries, and their names were withheld as of Monday morning.

The Delton Fire Department, Delton EMS, and the Sauk County Coroner’s Office also assisted at the scene.