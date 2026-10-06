BASKETBALL HOOP REMOVAL POLICY

City of Tomah Code of Ordinances-Section 18-22. – Public nuisances affecting peace and safety.

The following acts, omissions, places, conditions and things are hereby declared to be public nuisances affecting peace and safety, but such enumeration shall not be construed to exclude other nuisances affecting the public peace or safety coming within the provisions of section 18-19:

11) All obstructions of streets, alleys, sidewalks or crosswalks

Do not place a basketball hoop in the street or the public right of way. If an obstruction (hoop) is deposited onto the street, sidewalk, alley, parkway or public place, a citation shall be issued and/or it shall be removed and billed to the property owner, in accordance with Wisconsin State Statute 346.94(5).

The simple fact is soon we will be receiving snow. If an obstruction (basketball hoop) is in the right-of-way and accidentally struck by a city vehicle causing damage to the obstruction, the city will not be responsible for that damage. However, if the obstruction damages the city operated vehicle or item used to remove snow the property owner will be responsible for that damage.

Please help the city crew with their task of clearing the streets by removing any obstruction so they can complete their mission in a safe and effective manner.