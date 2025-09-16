Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 4:40 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a two-vehicle crash on County Road A, near West Lima, rural La Farge, WI, in the Town of Union.

Justin J. Valentine, age 21, of Viola, WI was operating a 2007 Freightliner M2 box truck traveling south, crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2016 Ram 4500 driven by Chad E. Miller, age 51, of La Farge, WI. The Miller vehicle was pulling a trailer loaded with a skid steer loader machine.

The initial collision caused minor damage, but the Valentine vehicle continued across the roadway and struck, almost head-on, another northbound vehicle, a 2023 Dodge Ram 5500, driven by Steven A. Bomkamp, age 65, of Highland, WI. The Bomkamp vehicle was also pulling a trailer, also loaded with a skid steer machine.

Valentine was injured, refused ambulance transport, but was later taken to Vernon Health by private vehicle.

Bomkamp was transported by Hillsboro Area Ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro where he was treated and released.

Valentine was later transferred to Emplify Health in La Crosse. Neither Miller nor his passenger reported any injuries.

Valentine was not wearing a seatbelt, but Bomkamp was.

All vehicles and equipment were removed, and the scene was clear just before 9:00 PM.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Yuba Fire Department, Yuba First Responders, and Hillsboro Ambulance.