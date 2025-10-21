On Friday afternoon around 4:30pm the Adams County Fire District was requested for a special duty at a local business for a unique HazMat response. The owner of the business had a very old safe that needed a locksmith to open. When the locksmith cracked the safe, a security device that consisted of a glass vial with an unknown substance in it was present. This was done in 1800’s to stop thieves from drilling out the safe. The vial usually would contain a chemical that acted like very powerful tear gas. Our county Emergency Manager was contacted to facilitate the disposal of the vial once it was secured. A team of fire department personnel wearing breathing apparatus placed the vial in a locking poly drum with padding for safekeeping. The responsible party will have the vial disposed of by a HazMat contractor with the Sheriff’s Department following up to confirm the vial makes it to its final destination. This call reminds us that we never know what we will be requested to respond to. Incidents large or small are handled in the same professional manner. This call also shows how collaboration and teamwork by our County’s emergency responders are the key to success.